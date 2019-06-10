Hamilton teens arrested following robbery in Grimsby involving bear repellant, pickaxe
Three teens from Hamilton, brandishing bear repellant and a pickaxe, have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Grimsby on Saturday night.
Niagara Regional Police say the trio engaged in a verbal argument around 8:30 p.m. with another group of men in a parking lot near Boulton and Livingston Avenues.
Not long after, the three accused robbed the others flashing bear spray and the axe as weapons.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating series of reported licence plate, vehicle thefts
The culprits took money and personal items from their victims, police say.
After the victims placed a 911 call, Niagara police were able to arrest the accused not far from where the robbery occurred.
The three suspects are a 19 and an 18-year-old from Hamilton, while the third suspect is considered a youth and can not be identified under the young offender’s act.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service (905) 945-2211 and 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
WATCH: Man arrested after alleged theft using Joker disguise in Kensington Market, police say
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.