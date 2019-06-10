Hamilton teens arrested following robbery in Grimsby involving bear repellant, pickaxe

Three teens from Hamilton, brandishing bear repellant and a pickaxe, have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Grimsby on Saturday night.

Niagara Regional Police say the trio engaged in a verbal argument around 8:30 p.m. with another group of men in a parking lot near Boulton and Livingston Avenues.

Not long after, the three accused robbed the others flashing bear spray and the axe as weapons.

The culprits took money and personal items from their victims, police say.

After the victims placed a 911 call, Niagara police were able to arrest the accused not far from where the robbery occurred.

The three suspects are a 19 and an 18-year-old from Hamilton, while the third suspect is considered a youth and can not be identified under the young offender’s act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service (905) 945-2211 and 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

