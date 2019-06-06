Hamilton police investigating series of reported licence plate, vehicle thefts

Hamilton police are investigating a series of reported licence plate and vehicle thefts within a 24-hour period in the city.

The first incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say officers found an abandoned pickup truck that had rolled over at First Road and Regional Road 20 in Glanbrook.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the licence plates on the grey 2000 GMC Sierra had been reported stolen from Dunnville, and the vehicle had reportedly been traded to an unidentified man from outside the Hamilton region.

Police say officers tried to track down the driver and anyone else who had been inside the pickup at the time of the crash but were unable to locate anyone after conducting a K-9 track and checking local hospitals and taxi services.

The next incident happened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday next to Tim Hortons Field at Melrose Avenue North and Cannon Street East, where police pulled over a silver Volkswagen Passat.

The licence plates on the car had been reported stolen on May 25, according to police. During the traffic stop, police arrested the driver, a 37-year-old Hamilton man, and a passenger, a 36-year-old Hamilton woman.

Police say the car was registered to the woman but the plates had been provided by the man, who had reportedly been driving with a suspended licence.

Both the man and the woman were charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and released to appear in court on July 2.

In the third incident, police say officers were patrolling an area of Kenilworth Avenue North when they spotted a white Volkswagen Jetta being driven erratically.

As officers approached the car, police say the driver parked it in a parking lot at Kenilworth and Newlands avenues and fled on foot.

Police say officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen on Monday and the licence plates on it had also been reported stolen.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.