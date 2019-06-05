2 men busted for selling cannabis without licence in downtown Hamilton parking lot: police

Two Hamilton men are facing charges after police say they were selling pot in a parking lot downtown near a former unlicensed cannabis storefront.

Hamilton police say they became aware of the alleged operation after “numerous neighbourhood complaints” that the pair were selling marijuana products at a location on George Street.

Police say they seized cash, cannabis, rolled cannabis cigarettes, hash, shatter (a cannabis concentrate), THC oils and THC-infused edibles from the pair.

Investigators say the storefront they were allegedly working near was one of many that closed up voluntarily as the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) began licensing legal bricks-and-mortar stores in April.

Luke Rogers, 25, and Yi Eh, 23, both of Hamilton, were arrested and charged with five counts of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and one count each of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The accused have been released and are expected to appear in an Ontario court at a later date.

Hamilton police say they stepped up a crackdown on unlicensed cannabis operations in October, teaming up with the Ontario Provincial Police and Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team.

The task force claims to have shut down 24 unauthorized cannabis shops and says it is not aware of any unauthorized cannabis storefronts in currently operating in Hamilton.

