Teen found on the street in downtown Hamilton with stab wounds: police

A teen was sent to the hospital with multiple stab wounds after he was discovered by a passerby late Thursday, say police.

Police spokesperson Lorraine Edwards told Global News a call came in around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night from a location near the downtown library at York Boulevard and MacNab Street North.

“There was a citizen in the area that saw a male who appeared to be bleeding badly from the head area and called 911, ” said Edwards. “When officers arrived they noticed the man actually had other injuries, which were thought to be stab wounds.”

The teen was sent to hospital with serious injuries to his torso.

Edwards said investigators have not yet talked to the victim but are expected to follow up on Friday.

Police have no suspect information at this time and no motive.

Anyone with information can call police at (905) 546-4772 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

