17-year-old girl suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

A 17-year-old girl has been hospitalized with what RCMP are calling “life-altering” injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Surrey early Friday morning.

A luxury SUV veered off the roadway and hit a power pole just after 1 a.m., near the 6300-block of 128 Street in the Newton neighborhood.

Police say the 20-year-old man behind the wheel has been discharged from hospital.

RCMP say speed was likely factor in the crash, but they have ruled out alcohol.

Investigators say they’re in the early stages of their investigation, so it’s too early to say if the driver will be charged.

