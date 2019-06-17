Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after Surrey collision

Two people are in hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a motorcycle crash in Surrey on Monday morning.

According to Surrey RCMP, it happened around 9 a.m. near 148 Street and 30 Avenue, where the motorbike and a car collided.

“Early indications have investigators believing vehicles were travelling in the north bound lanes on 148 Street when the motorcycle collided into the back of a car and then a concrete barrier near the intersection at 30 Avenue,” said Sgt. Chad Grieg in a media release.

“The driver and passenger were both ejected off the motorcycle.”

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, while the passenger was taken by ground ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team continues to investigate, with the support of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service.

Police said the intersection would remain closed for the “foreseeable future.”

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.