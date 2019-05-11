Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Surrey

A 53-year-old Surrey man is dead after a hit and run involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in Surrey last night.

At about 9:40 p.m. Friday evening, Surrey RCMP say an older, white pick-up truck struck a motorcyclist at King George Blvd. & 73rd Avenue and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and succumbed to his injuries.

King George was closed between 72nd Ave. and 74th Ave. in both directions, but has since been re-opened.

Surrey RCMP are asking any witnesses or those with dashcam video to contact them, or to call Crime Stoppers.