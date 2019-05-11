Traffic
May 11, 2019 6:29 am
Updated: May 11, 2019 6:45 am

Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Surrey

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Shane MacKichan
A A

A 53-year-old Surrey man is dead after a hit and run involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in Surrey last night.

Shane MacKichan

 

At about 9:40 p.m. Friday evening, Surrey RCMP say an older, white pick-up truck struck a motorcyclist at King George Blvd. & 73rd Avenue and fled the scene.

Shane MacKichan

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and succumbed to his injuries.

Shane MacKichan

King George was closed between 72nd Ave. and 74th Ave. in both directions, but has since been re-opened.

Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP are asking any witnesses or those with dashcam video to contact them, or to call Crime Stoppers.

Shane MacKichan

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
73rd Avenue
Hit and Run
King George Boulevard
Motorcycle
pick-up truck
Surrey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.