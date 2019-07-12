Oshawa woman accused of stealing vehicle in Peterborough store parking lot

An Oshawa woman is accused of stealing a vehicle from a parking lot in Peterborough.

Police say on Tuesday, a driver parked his vehicle in a McDonnel Street store parking lot but left the keys in the ignition. When the driver returned, the vehicle was gone.

Police were called and while en route to the store, officers noticed the vehicle in the nearby area of Donegal and McDonnel streets.

The vehicle and suspect were located a short time later in the downtown area of Brock and Rubidge streets.

Susan Marie Hannah, 37, of Bloor Street East, Oshawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 24.

