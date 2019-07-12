Burlington man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from Kawartha Lakes OPP

A Burlington man faces multiple charges, including theft of a vehicle and flight from police, following an investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

READ MORE: Scarborough man accused of residential break and enter in Kawartha Lakes, OPP say

OPP say on Monday police were called to a residence on Rose Street about 20 kilometres south of the village of Bobcaygeon for reports of a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly left the scene.

A day later, officers located the vehicle in the Trent Lakes area. A suspect was identified and located in the Bobcaygeon area, where he was arrested.

William Quinn, 27, of Burlington, has been charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited

Flight from a peace officer

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (vehicle and licence plate)

Forcible confinement

Failure to stop for police

Driving while under suspension

Driving a motor vehicle while failing to display two plates.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.

WATCH: Volkswagen ends production of iconic Beetle after 81 years