Burlington man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from Kawartha Lakes OPP
A Burlington man faces multiple charges, including theft of a vehicle and flight from police, following an investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
OPP say on Monday police were called to a residence on Rose Street about 20 kilometres south of the village of Bobcaygeon for reports of a stolen vehicle.
On Tuesday, officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly left the scene.
A day later, officers located the vehicle in the Trent Lakes area. A suspect was identified and located in the Bobcaygeon area, where he was arrested.
William Quinn, 27, of Burlington, has been charged with the following:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Operation while prohibited
- Flight from a peace officer
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (vehicle and licence plate)
- Forcible confinement
- Failure to stop for police
- Driving while under suspension
- Driving a motor vehicle while failing to display two plates.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.
