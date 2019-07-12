Crime
Burlington man accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from Kawartha Lakes OPP

Kawartha Lakes OPP has arrested a man for an alleged theft of a vehicle.

A Burlington man faces multiple charges, including theft of a vehicle and flight from police, following an investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

OPP say on Monday police were called to a residence on Rose Street about 20 kilometres south of the village of Bobcaygeon for reports of a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly left the scene.

A day later, officers located the vehicle in the Trent Lakes area. A suspect was identified and located in the Bobcaygeon area, where he was arrested.

William Quinn, 27, of Burlington, has been charged with the following:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (vehicle and licence plate)
  • Forcible confinement
  • Failure to stop for police
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Driving a motor vehicle while failing to display two plates.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.

