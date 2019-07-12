Waterloo police make arrest in connection with Circle K robbery

A 20-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with a recent robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police said that at around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a man walked into the Circle K store on Victoria Street North and flashed a knife at the clerk while demanding money.

He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police released photos of the suspect in connection with the incident and made an arrest on Wednesday.

In a release, they thanked the public for its assistance in identifying the suspect.

