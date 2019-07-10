Police release images of suspect in alleged Kitchener robbery
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at a Kitchener convenience store.
Police say that shortly before 2 a.m., a man walked into the Circle K store on Victoria Street North.
He then allegedly flashed a knife at the clerk and demanded money before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
The clerk was unharmed in the robbery, police say.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is encouraged to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
