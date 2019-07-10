Police release images of suspect in alleged Kitchener robbery

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at a Kitchener convenience store.

Police say that shortly before 2 a.m., a man walked into the Circle K store on Victoria Street North.

READ MORE: Clerk assaulted during Cambridge convenience store robbery

He then allegedly flashed a knife at the clerk and demanded money before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

The clerk was unharmed in the robbery, police say.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspects in pair of Woolwich Township break-ins

Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is encouraged to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.