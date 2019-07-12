Ottawa transit: Month-long service changes for Trillium Line start July 15

Attention O-Train riders: starting Monday, the Trillium Line will be either completely or partially shut down for five weeks and will be temporarily replaced with parallel bus service, as the provincial transportation ministry carries out previously scheduled prep work for the replacement of the Queensway overpass over the tracks.

There will no service on the north-south Trillium Line between July 15 and July 21; OC Transpo’s R2 bus route will replace the train service between Greenboro station in the south end and Bayview station, just west of downtown, during that time.

READ MORE: Builder of Ottawa LRT sets new handover date of August 16

The train will partially re-open from July 22 to August 18, with service between Greenboro and Carling stations. The R2 bus service will continue to transport passengers between Carling and Bayview.

OC Transpo says the R2 replacement bus service will operate every 15 minutes during this period.

Normal service on the Trillium Line is scheduled to resume at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, according to a memo to council on Thursday from OC Transpo general manager John Manconi.

WATCH (March 4, 2019): Ottawa city councillors, staff invited to experience LRT simulator



Manconi said this preparatory work is being done during the summer months because ridership is at its lowest and there are no conflicts with Carleton University’s school year.

OC Transpo will also use the first week of the closure to conduct annual track maintenance and finish upgrades to the Trillium Line’s signal system, Manconi told the city’s transit commission on June 19.

It’s expected the Ministry of Transportation will replace the Highway 417 overpass over the Trillium Line over the next two years, the transit commission heard.

READ MORE: City of Ottawa taps SNC-Lavalin, international consortium to build LRT extensions; price tag rises by $1.2B

TransitNEXT, a wholly owned subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, won the $663-million contract to construct the Trillium Line’s southern extension to Riverside South.

The project will involve adding two stations to the pre-existing line and extending the train from Greenboro Station to Limebank Road, with a spur line to the Ottawa International Airport.

Council approved and signed the two contracts for Stage 2 LRT in late March and April.