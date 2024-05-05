Two-vehicle crash closes intersection south of London, Ont.

OPP have closed an intersection south of London, Ont., due to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Police tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. that the intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Wellington Road is closed for their investigation of the accident.
OPP say two people were rushed to hospital, one with serious injuries.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Foreign intelligence services are contracting out killings to gangs
- U.K. bans generic passwords over cybersecurity concerns. Should Canada be next?
- Small grocers, co-ops receiving boost from Loblaw boycott: ‘A lot of anger’
- Quebec woman wonders why she’s being asked to pay thousands for cancer medication
Comments