Two-vehicle crash closes intersection south of London, Ont.

OPP have closed an intersection south of London, Ont., due to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Police tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. that the intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Wellington Road is closed for their investigation of the accident.

OPP say two people were rushed to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

*Road CLOSED* #ElginOPP on scene of a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Wellington Road in @ElginCounty. Two transported to hospital, one with serious injuries. Intersection closed for investigation. Please avoid. ^jh pic.twitter.com/sevsx41Be6 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 5, 2024