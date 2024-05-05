Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Two-vehicle crash closes intersection south of London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 5, 2024 12:40 pm
1 min read
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP have closed an intersection south of London, Ont., due to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Police tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. that the intersection of Ron McNeil Line and Wellington Road is closed for their investigation of the accident.

OPP say two people were rushed to hospital, one with serious injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices