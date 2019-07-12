Swim advisory issued for Innisfil beaches

Four beaches at Innisfil Beach Park are under a swim advisory that has been issued by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Beaches 2, 3, 4 and 5 are all under a swim advisory, according to the Town of Innisfil.

During an advisory, a beach is posted with warning signs when the water contains levels of bacteria that indicate there may be an increased risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

According to the town, people can still choose to swim during an advisory, but it may be best to avoid swallowing any water or dunking your head underwater.

Water testing is done at least weekly by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the town says.