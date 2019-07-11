Suspects in rest stop armed robbery arrested in the South Okanagan

The last of four suspects in an armed robbery that happened at a rest stop at Yellow Lake on Highway 3 has been arrested.

RCMP say two people were sleeping in a U-Haul van at the rest stop on June 20, when a man woke them up, threatened them with a firearm, and demanded their personal belongings.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested one year later for armed robbery

The man then locked the pair in the back of their U-Haul and took off.

Later that morning, an Oliver RCMP officer arrested three suspects believed to be involved in the crime.

READ MORE: ‘It’s unacceptable’: New Oliver mayor vows to tackle crime in wake of shocking crime stats

A fourth suspect was not located at that time.

On Thursday, officers in Penticton were alerted that the fourth suspect was living in Okanagan Falls.

He was arrested and is set to appear in court on Friday.