City of Saskatoon resurfacing several high-traffic roadways this summer

Crews will work during the night as asphalt resurfacing is done on several high-traffic roadways this summer, according to the City of Saskatoon.

Over $61 million will be invested by the city in 2019 for street rehabilitation, maintenance, and operations.

Working at night will cut down on the noise and reduce disruptions to people, city officials said.

“We understand construction and the delays and detours that sometimes occur can be an inconvenience, but we do our best to avoid a lot of work in one area at the same time,” Tim Bushman, the city’s engineering manager, construction and design, said in a press release.

“To see where significant 2019 road construction projects are happening and when residents can keep an eye on the daily road report at Saskatoon.ca.”

Road resurfacing project locations this year include the following:

Circle Drive and Millar Avenue intersection;

eastbound Circle Drive lanes from Millar Avenue to the Circle Drive North Bridge;

westbound College Drive lanes from Highway 41 to the CP Rail overpass;

northbound Idylwyld Drive lanes from 25th Street to 31st Street;

northbound Preston Avenue lanes from Taylor Street to 8th Street;

33rd Street from Confederation Drive to Junor Avenue; and

Taylor Street from Boychuk Drive to Brudell Road.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down, pay attention, and respect work zones.

For up-to-date information, check the city’s interactive road construction project map online.