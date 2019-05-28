Canada
On-street parking limit increased in Saskatoon

Saskatoon city council approved a parking bylaw amendment on May 27, 2019, increasing limits to 72 hours on residential streets unless stated otherwise by a sign or provided for in a bylaw

Saskatoon is relaxing its limits for city-wide on-street parking.

City council approved a bylaw amendment Monday increasing parking limits from 36 hours to 72 hours, unless otherwise indicated by a sign or provided for in a bylaw.

It also doesn’t apply to areas under the residential parking program, which restricts parking to a maximum amount of time unless a valid permit is displayed.

Current residential parking programs in Saskatoon are in Caswell Hill, City Park, and Varsity View.

The amended bylaw does not affect parking limitations for recreational vehicles or restrictions for street maintenance.

Recreational vehicles continue to have a 36-hour restriction. After that, they must be moved to an off-street location for at least 48 hours before being allowed to be parked again on a residential street, the city said in a release.

Parking restrictions for street maintenance, including street sweeping, construction, snow clearing and other similar activities, will continue to be marked with signs posted 36 hours in advance, officials said.

