2 of Saskatoon’s oldest neighbourhoods focus of water and sewer upgrades

Two of Saskatoon’s oldest neighbourhoods are receiving water and sewer upgrades during this year’s construction season.

The City of Saskatoon is currently focusing on City Park and Riversdale.

“The water and sewer lines in these neighbourhoods are about 100 years old,” Matt Jurkiewicz, the city’s interim director of construction and design division, said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The replacement projects include upgrading the pipes and also replacing the lead connections to homes that are also outdated.”

He added the city is replacing the lines with PVC material, which has a lifespan of 100 years.

Work began in City Park during the 2018 construction season and extends over the course of a few construction seasons in order to minimize the impact on people.

This will be the first of a two-year upgrade in Riversdale.

Once the work is done, people in the neighbourhoods will get improved water pressure and water main breaks will be less likely during the winter, according to Jurkiewicz.

This year’s upgrades are expected by the city to be finished by the end of October or before the first significant snowfall.

The entire water and sewer rehabilitation program for 2019 is in the range of $25 million, Jurkiewicz said.