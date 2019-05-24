New storm water infrastructure to ease flood risk on Saskatoon properties

The federal government is providing $21.6 million for a flood control strategy in Saskatoon to improve the city’s capacity to manage extreme weather events.

The strategy involves building new storm water infrastructure — including dry ponds, underground storage and additional storm water pipes — in Saskatoon’s older neighbourhoods, government officials said.

“Extreme weather is becoming more severe, more frequent, more damaging and more expensive because of climate change,” Canada’s Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale said Friday in a press release.

“By investing in the infrastructure that protects our neighbourhoods, businesses, and families, we are building communities that can withstand future natural disasters and thrive for generations to come.”

Once completed, this work is estimated by the City of Saskatoon to better protect over 1,200 people and their properties from future flooding events.

“The flood control strategy will increase capacity to handle extreme flooding anticipated with climate change,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said in a statement.

“This funding support will allow us to prepare some of our heaviest hit areas, providing peace of mind for residents – many of whom have already experienced devastating loss due to flooding.”

The total cost of the project is $54 million, according to officials.