Live in the Okanagan: from jazz to rock ‘n’ roll, be sure to catch these great shows

It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.
Local talent will be flooding the weekend and the rest of the week so be sure to check this master list before heading out to these great shows.
Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Saturday, July 13
Sunday, July 14
Terry’s Jazz Jam at Chances Salmon Arm
The Stephensons at Salmon Arm Maine Park
Friday, July 12
Armstrong Metal Fest
Saturday, July 13
Armstrong Metal Fest
Friday, July 12
Rockland Moran at Lorenzo’s Cafe
Saturday, July 13
Three Scotch In at Mabel Lake
Thursday, July 18
Harpdog Brown at Lorenzo’s Cafe
Open Mic at The Small Axe Bistro
Friday, July 12
Param-Nesia, I.O. and Nomad at Record City
Cod Gone Wild at The BX Press
Gitano Lanza at Little Tex
Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub
Margit Sky Project at Match Eatery & Public House
Saturday, July 13
Logan Mckillop and Kieran West at Record City
Margit Sky Project at Match Eatery & Public House
Sunday, July 14
Joshua Smith at The Red Antler
Thursday, July 18
Oliver Swain and Diemm at Gallery Vertigo
The Dirt Road Kings at the Civic Plaza
Saturday, July 13
Sista B at Swallell Park
Thursday, July 18
Anna Jacyszyn Trio at The Italian Kitchen
Kelowna
Friday, July 12
Teon Gibbs and Amber Bayani at Fernando’s Pub
Zach Kleisinger at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
The Fab Fourever at The Vibrant Vine
DoubleSharp at The Munkey’s Fist
Florida Man at O’Flannigan’s Pub
The Goods at The Blue Gator
Shaedan Hawse at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
Saturday, July 13
The Gentlmens Club and Conroy Lee Ross at Milkcrate Records
Mountain Sound at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
Under the Rocks with Chloe Davidson at Fernando’s Pub
13 Broken Bones at Kerry Park
Florida Man at O’Flannigan’s Pub
DJ Shado at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine
Sunday, July 14
Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine
Tuesday, July 16
Snotty Nose Rez Kids at the Rotary Centre for the Arts
Oliver Swain and Diemm at Snedden House Concerts
Wednesday, July 17
Redwoods at Waterfront Park
Norah Derksen and Bethany Petch at Milkcrate Records
Thursday, July 18
Josh + Bex at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
Lefty at Island Stage
Lucky Monkey at Island Stage
Sunday, July 14
Saturday, July 13
Moni Funk at Dirty Laundry Vineyard
Kim Gouchie at the GeekEasy
Sunday, July 14
Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery
Thursday, July 18
Trailerhawk at Okanagan Crush Pad
Friday, July 12
Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe
Tom Esson and Deborah Gold at the Barking Parrot
Saturday, July 13
Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe
Tom Esson and Deborah Gold at the Barking Parrot
The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub & Grill
Tuesday, July 16
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers with Mariel Buckley at Pine Creek Lodge
Blue Moon Marquee at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, July 17
TrailerHawk at The Dream Cafe
Thursday, July 18
The Nick La Rivierie Band at The Dream Cafe
Harbey Kostenchuk at TIME Winery
Saturday, July 13
Poppa Dawg at Quinta Ferreira
Sunday, July 14
Liam Sturgess at Quinta Ferreira
Tuesday, July 16
TrailerHawk at Firehall Brewery
Thursday, July 18
Rebel Luv at Oliver Community Park Stage
Friday, July 12
Yard Katz at Gyro Park
