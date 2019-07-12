Entertainment
July 12, 2019 4:13 pm
Updated: July 12, 2019 4:25 pm

Live in the Okanagan: from jazz to rock ‘n’ roll, be sure to catch these great shows

By Community Reporter  Global News
It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Local talent will be flooding the weekend and the rest of the week so be sure to check this master list before heading out to these great shows.

Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Saturday, July 13

Sunday, July 14

Terry’s Jazz Jam at Chances Salmon Arm 

  • Scheduled 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 17

The Stephensons at Salmon Arm Maine Park 

  • Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Admission by donation

 

Armstrong

Friday, July 12

Armstrong Metal Fest

Saturday, July 13

Armstrong Metal Fest

 

Enderby

Friday, July 12

Rockland Moran at Lorenzo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Three Scotch In at Mabel Lake 

  • Scheduled at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Harpdog Brown at Lorenzo’s Cafe

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Mic at The Small Axe Bistro

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, July 12

Param-Nesia, I.O. and Nomad at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Cod Gone Wild at The BX Press

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at  the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex 

  • Scheduled at 6 p.m.

Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
    Tickets available at the door

Margit Sky Project at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Logan Mckillop and Kieran West at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Margit Sky Project at Match Eatery & Public House 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Joshua Smith at The Red Antler

  • Scheduled 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Oliver Swain and Diemm at Gallery Vertigo 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

The Dirt Road Kings at the Civic Plaza

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Country 

Saturday, July 13

Sista B at Swallell Park 

  • Scheduled 6:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Anna Jacyszyn Trio at The Italian Kitchen 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, July 12

Teon Gibbs and Amber Bayani at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Zach Kleisinger at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

The Fab Fourever at The Vibrant Vine 

DoubleSharp at The Munkey’s Fist

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Florida Man at O’Flannigan’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Goods at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Shaedan Hawse at The Marmalade Cat Cafe 

  • Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Saturday, July 13

The Gentlmens Club and Conroy Lee Ross at Milkcrate Records 

  • Scheduled at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Mountain Sound at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

Under the Rocks with Chloe Davidson at Fernando’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

13 Broken Bones at Kerry Park

  • Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Florida Man at O’Flannigan’s Pub 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door
  • Rollin’ Coal Trio at The Munkey’s Fist
  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

DJ Shado at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Snotty Nose Rez Kids at the Rotary Centre for the Arts 

Oliver Swain and Diemm at Snedden House Concerts

Wednesday, July 17
Redwoods at Waterfront Park 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Norah Derksen and Bethany Petch at Milkcrate Records 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Thursday, July 18

Josh + Bex at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator 

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Lefty at Island Stage 

  • Scheduled at 6 a.m.

Lucky Monkey at Island Stage 

  • Scheduled at 8 p.m.

Peachland

Sunday, July 14

 

Summerland

Saturday, July 13

Moni Funk at Dirty Laundry Vineyard 

Kim Gouchie at the GeekEasy 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Trailerhawk at Okanagan Crush Pad

Penticton

Friday, July 12

Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe

Tom Esson and Deborah Gold at the Barking Parrot 

  • Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe

Tom Esson and Deborah Gold at the Barking Parrot 

  • Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub & Grill 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers with Mariel Buckley at Pine Creek Lodge 

Blue Moon Marquee at The Dream Cafe

Wednesday, July 17

TrailerHawk at The Dream Cafe 

Thursday, July 18

The Nick La Rivierie Band at The Dream Cafe 

Harbey Kostenchuk at TIME Winery

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oliver

Saturday, July 13

Poppa Dawg at Quinta Ferreira 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Liam Sturgess at Quinta Ferreira 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

TrailerHawk at Firehall Brewery 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

Thursday, July 18

Rebel Luv at Oliver Community Park Stage

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, July 12

Yard Katz at Gyro Park 

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

 

