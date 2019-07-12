Live in the Okanagan: from jazz to rock ‘n’ roll, be sure to catch these great shows

It’s going to be another great week filled with live music throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Local talent will be flooding the weekend and the rest of the week so be sure to check this master list before heading out to these great shows.

Need a little more information? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Saturday, July 13

Woodshed Supply Co. at the Gleneden Community Hall

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Tickets free at Eventbrite.ca

Sunday, July 14

Terry’s Jazz Jam at Chances Salmon Arm

Scheduled 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

The Stephensons at Salmon Arm Maine Park

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission by donation

Armstrong

Friday, July 12

Armstrong Metal Fest

Scheduled 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Tickets available at www.armstrongmetalfest.ca

Saturday, July 13

Armstrong Metal Fest

Scheduled 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Tickets available at www.armstrongmetalfest.ca

Enderby

Friday, July 12

Rockland Moran at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Three Scotch In at Mabel Lake

Scheduled at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Harpdog Brown at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Open Mic at The Small Axe Bistro

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, July 12

Param-Nesia, I.O. and Nomad at Record City

Scheduled 7:30p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Cod Gone Wild at The BX Press

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the-bx-press-inc.square.site

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex

Scheduled at 6 p.m.

Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Margit Sky Project at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Logan Mckillop and Kieran West at Record City

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Margit Sky Project at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Joshua Smith at The Red Antler

Scheduled 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Oliver Swain and Diemm at Gallery Vertigo

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

The Dirt Road Kings at the Civic Plaza

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Country

Saturday, July 13

Sista B at Swallell Park

Scheduled 6:40 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Anna Jacyszyn Trio at The Italian Kitchen

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, July 12

Teon Gibbs and Amber Bayani at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Zach Kleisinger at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

The Fab Fourever at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.showpass.com

DoubleSharp at The Munkey’s Fist

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Florida Man at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Goods at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Shaedan Hawse at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, July 13

The Gentlmens Club and Conroy Lee Ross at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Mountain Sound at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

Under the Rocks with Chloe Davidson at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

13 Broken Bones at Kerry Park

Scheduled 9:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Florida Man at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Rollin’ Coal Trio at The Munkey’s Fist

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

DJ Shado at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

The Tree Huggers at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Black Cat Soul Duo at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Snotty Nose Rez Kids at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Oliver Swain and Diemm at Snedden House Concerts

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.sneddenhouseconcerts.com

Wednesday, July 17

Redwoods at Waterfront Park

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Norah Derksen and Bethany Petch at Milkcrate Records

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at the door

Thursday, July 18

Josh + Bex at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Lefty at Island Stage

Scheduled at 6 a.m.

Lucky Monkey at Island Stage

Scheduled at 8 p.m.

Peachland

Sunday, July 14

Roland Allen Rock Trio at Rotary Pavillion

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Summerland

Saturday, July 13

Moni Funk at Dirty Laundry Vineyard

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.exploretock.com

Kim Gouchie at the GeekEasy

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Moni & Dale at Back Door Winery

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 18

Trailerhawk at Okanagan Crush Pad

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.okanagancrushpad.com

Penticton

Friday, July 12

Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Tom Esson and Deborah Gold at the Barking Parrot

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Michael Kaeshammer at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Tom Esson and Deborah Gold at the Barking Parrot

Scheduled 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub & Grill

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday, July 16

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers with Mariel Buckley at Pine Creek Lodge

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.pinecreeklodgemontana.com

Blue Moon Marquee at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Wednesday, July 17

TrailerHawk at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, July 18

The Nick La Rivierie Band at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at http://www.thedreamcafe.ca

Harbey Kostenchuk at TIME Winery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oliver

Saturday, July 13

Poppa Dawg at Quinta Ferreira

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Liam Sturgess at Quinta Ferreira

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16

TrailerHawk at Firehall Brewery

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.ca

Thursday, July 18

Rebel Luv at Oliver Community Park Stage

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, July 12

Yard Katz at Gyro Park

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.