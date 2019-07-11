No charges to be laid after investigation into ‘incident’ at Moncton Headstart

New Brunswick RCMP has confirmed that their investigation into an “incident” at a Moncton child care facility has concluded and that there will be no charges laid.

Moncton Headstart fired four of their employees after the incident at one of its classrooms in May.

Officials with Moncton Headstart have not offered details on the incident, but say it had to do with “child guidance.”

Under New Brunswick’s child care facility operator manual, the following actions are prohibited under child guidance:

Striking a child

Shaking, shoving, spanking or any measure that produces physical pain

Repetition of physical movement

Humiliation, belittling or degrading

Verbal abuse

Depriving a child any outing or group activity

Physically restraining a child

Withdrawing or threatening to withdraw physical necessities such as food, bedding, shelter, clothing or access to the toilet

The New Brunswick RCMP say that despite the conclusion of their investigation, they will not be discussing details or the nature of the incident.

Officials with Moncton Headstart became aware of the incident late on May 22 and said they immediately launched an internal investigation to confirm what had reportedly occurred.

By the next day, the organization said officials had received an anonymous email from an individual who said they were aware of the incident and had contacted an inspector from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

At that point, Moncton Headstart said it had been able to confirm details about the incident and formally reported it to the province’s education department on May 24.

Both the Department of Education and the Department of Social Development have launched their own investigations into the incident.

The provincial investigations remain ongoing.

— With files from Callum Smith