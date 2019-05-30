Moncton Headstart fires 4 employees amid investigation into ‘incident’

A New Brunswick child-care facility says it has fired four of its employees after an “incident” in one of its classrooms.

Officials with Moncton Headstart held a press conference on Thursday to inform the public about their findings. Although they did not offer details on the incident, they said it had to do with “child guidance.”

Under New Brunswick’s child-care facility operator manual, the following actions are prohibited under child guidance:

Striking a child

Shaking, shoving, spanking or any measure that produces physical pain

Repetition of physical movement

Humiliation, belittling or degrading

Verbal abuse

Depriving a child any outing or group activity

Physically restraining a child

Withdrawing or threatening to withdraw physical necessities such as food, bedding, shelter, clothing or access to the toilet

According to the organization, officials became aware of the incident late on May 22 and immediately launched an internal investigation to confirm what had reportedly occurred.

By the next day, the organization said officials had received an anonymous email from an individual who said they were aware of the incident and had contacted an inspector from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

At that point, Moncton Headstart said it had been able to confirm details about the incident and formally reported it to the province’s education department on May 24.

Two staff members were suspended without pay until further notice and were escorted from the facility that day.

Parents with children impacted by the incident have been informed, and Moncton Headstart says it has been co-operating with the education department.

On Thursday, the organization confirmed that the two individuals who had been previously suspended have now been fired along with two other employees.

The departments of education and social development are now investigating the incident.

Moncton Headstart says it is unable to provide more details on what occurred as a result of the investigation.

Sgt. Dan Poirier with Codiac RCMP told Global News that there are have been no files related to Moncton Headstart created in the last 24 hours and that he’s “not aware of any ongoing investigation.”