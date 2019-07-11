Thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph area, Waterloo region

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the Guelph area, the Region of Waterloo and southern Wellington County.

The weather agency says severe thunderstorms are possible for the area on Thursday afternoon.

The storms are capable of producing very strong wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour, heavy downpours and hail.

Strong winds are capable of tossing loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, Environment Canada said in a statement.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornado warnings, and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling water on the roads, the agency added.