Severe thunderstorm watch in effect from Kingston to Prince Edward County

Environment Canada is calling for severe thunderstorms that may bring extreme winds, hail and lightning to most of eastern Ontario.

On Thursday morning, the national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kingston, Belleville and Prince Edward County regions.

The thunderstorms are expected to hit Thursday afternoon and evening.

“These thunderstorms may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts of 100 km/h, heavy downpours and hail,” Environment Canada said.

The weather authority is warning people to take cover when strong winds and rain begin.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” a statement from the weather agency read.

Brockville, South Frontenac and Smiths Falls are also under a severe thunderstorm warning, which means those regions are more likely to see a thunderstorm develop than in regions further south that area also under a thunderstorm watch.