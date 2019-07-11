Heat warnings issued for Ottawa, areas south and east of capital

If you live in Ottawa, or directly south or east of the national capital, be warned that Thursday will be another hot and humid day.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the cities of Ottawa, Brockville and Cornwall, as well as Prescott and Russell.

Thanks to “a hot and humid air mass” that has parked over the region for the day, temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s, according to the weather agency. The humidity, however, will make it feel they’re in the upper 30s.

In the areas under heat warnings, the high is forecasted to be 31 C, with the humidex peaking at 39.

“A slightly cooler and less humid air mass will arrive in the wake of a cold front this evening providing relief from the heat into Friday,” the warnings said.

Until then, Environment Canada recommends staying in “a cool place.”

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” the agency cautioned.

Ottawa Public Health suggests drinking plenty of fluids, “preferably water,” and limiting consumption of caffeine and alcohol in the heat.

Another hot day today! Please drink plenty of fluids, preferably water, and limit or avoid caffeine & alcohol. More tips to help #BeatTheHeat: https://t.co/m5jP0Roiw6 pic.twitter.com/w4WzmLXpVb — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) July 11, 2019