City of Moncton restricting access to ‘Tent City’ for safety reasons

The City of Moncton is restricting access to an area that has become known as ‘Tent City’ on Albert Street, where people who are homeless are living in tents.

The new measure was enforced on Wednesday because of an increased concern for the safety of the people living on the site, and for the community at large.

The city is concerned with people from the public going in and hurting those who live there, like burning down tents, according to a Facebook post by The Humanity Project.

Only four agencies who have specific purposes are allowed access, which include YMCA ReConnect, Salvus Clinic, Ensemble Moncton and John Howard Society (Green Trade).

All these organizations offer direct support services to the tenters.

A few weeks ago, the city, along with local agencies, also issued clear rules and expectations around the temporary tent site.

The community development officer for social inclusion, Vincent Merola, said to Global’s Shelley Steeves that 24-hour security has been set, with security guards providing people living at the site with a list of rules.

“No propane or fires allowed on site and the area must be kept clean and quiet,” Merola said.

The city also said in a statement that any other agency requiring access to the site for specific purposes must coordinate through one of the four agencies by making their intentions known and registering at the gate.

“There will be no tolerance for any aggressive, belligerent or threatening behaviour toward frontline agencies or residents. Should such behaviour occur it will be dealt with by the RCMP,” said the city in a statement.