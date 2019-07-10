Distraught man apprehended in police incident that shuttered North Vancouver courthouse

North Vancouver RCMP says it apprehended a distraught man, in a police incident that forced the closure of the North Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Police said the incident was resolved peacefully, and that officers would remain in the area pending further investigation.

Witnesses reported seeing a man holding a knife to his own throat on the building’s steps.

Members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and the North Vancouver RCMP were called to the scene before noon.

Harry Jerome, Centennial Theatre, Memorial and Mickey McDougall facilities are currently closed. Please note all four facilities are temporarily closed and no entrance to the facility is currently possible. Please check back for updates as they become available. — NorthVanRC (@NorthVanRC) July 10, 2019

23rd Avenue was closed to traffic in both directions from Lonsdale Avenue to St. Georges Avenue.

North Vancouver’s Harry Jerome Recreational Centre, along with the Memorial and Mickey Dougall facilities, were also closed.