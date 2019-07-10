Kitchener man identified as victim in fatal Zorra Township motorcycle crash

The man who was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Zorra Township on Monday night was from Kitchener, according to the OPP.

Police say 52-year-old Kishen Bissessar died when his motorcycle collided with a truck on Oxford Road 6 near Road 88.

OPP say their investigation shows the truck was headed north on Oxford Road 6 when it struck the motorcycle, which was in the northbound lane.

OPP West Region has seen a spike in crashes involving motorcycles over the past 24 hours. Three riders have lost their lives. OPP West Region Traffic and Marine Manager Inspector Shawn Johnson is urging all motorists to do their part to prevent tragedy on our roads. ^dr pic.twitter.com/42G1HWyRU0 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 9, 2019

OPP West Region traffic and marine manager Insp. Shawn Johnson said there were four serious collisions in the area in a 14-hour span.

Three people were killed in the incidents, and three of the four involved motorcycles, he added.

Johnson urged people to be more careful when travelling on the roads.

“These are not accidents, they are collisions,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “They happen as a result of somebody doing something or not doing something that jeopardizes somebody else’s safety.”