Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition, passenger injured in crash: Norfolk County OPP

Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after being ejected from a motorcycle following a collision with a minivan in Charlotteville, Norfolk County.

According to police, a minivan heading eastbound on McDowell Road at roughly 8:20 p.m. Monday collided with a westbound motorcycle as it turned left to go northbound onto Charlotteville West Quarter Line.

The 48-year-old man driving the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and then airlifted to another hospital. His passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan was not injured, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask any witnesses or anyone else with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.