Man charged in connection with hit-and-run involving child in Barrie

A 28-year-old man has been charged after a reported hit-and-run involving a nine-year-old boy on June 16 in Barrie, police say.

The man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm, failure to report a collision and failure to remain, police add.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges in connection to several incidents in Barrie: police

On the afternoon of June 16, police say a nine-year-old boy was riding his bike on Agnes Street when a car travelling in the same direction came into contact with him, allegedly causing the boy to fall onto the road.

According to police, the driver briefly got out of his car but then got back into his vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

READ MORE: Police searching for 2 suspects following reported theft at Barrie Walmart

The boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, police add.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Barrie on Sept. 27.