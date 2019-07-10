Halifax man arrested for stealing motor vehicle, fleeing police: RCMP

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after officers located a stolen motor vehicle in Halifax on Wednesday.

At 5:09 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a break and enter of a vehicle on Lily Pond Way in Bedford.

As police arrived on scene, they were informed that a man had left with a stolen vehicle. As officers were speaking to witnesses, the vehicle was seen on a nearby street.

According to authorities, the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was later seen again in the same area and the driver again fled police, driving over an embankment.

The man then fled on foot where he was arrested without incident a short distance away. No one was injured.

The Halifax man faces charges of motor vehicle theft, breaking & entering, mischief over $5,000 and eight other charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.