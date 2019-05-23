2 Montrealers arrested for allegedly stealing, planning to export luxury cars

Two Montrealers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of 25 luxury cars since last October, almost all Lexus brands.

César Jose Ramos-Rosario, 21, was arrested by Longueuil police on May 13 and Tommy Lapierre, 22, was apprehended May 17.

The two suspects face 31 charges — 25 are related to vehicle theft, 11 of which were allegedly committed in Longueuil.

In 21 of the cases, the vehicles targeted were Lexus brands. The other four cars reportedly stolen were from the Toyota line. According to police, the vehicles were intended to be exported.

Officers were able to trace at least eight of the 25 stolen vehicles.

The suspects were released with several conditions: they are forbidden to contact each other and they must adhere to a curfew.

Longueuil police are inviting anyone with information to contact them anonymously at 450-646-8500.

The investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Montreal, Mascouche, Saint-Eustache, Roussillon, Richelieu-Saint-Laurent and Laval police forces.

