Driver dead after collision with dump truck in Thorold: police

A 63-year-old Niagara Falls woman is dead after a collision with a dump truck in Thorold on Tuesday.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) say they got a call around 2:35 p.m. about a “serious motor vehicle collision” in the area of Thorold Townline Road between Beaverdams Road and Thoroldstone Road.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics discovered the woman, who had been driving a black Honda SUV, at the collision site and began medical treatment. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators from the NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit say the SUV was “destroyed” in the collision, while the dump truck “sustained light front-end damage.”

The 57-year-old man driving the dump truck was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Niagara police say a portion of Thorold Townline Road will remain closed for a period on Wednesday due to diesel fuel from the dump truck leaking at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111 extension 5500.

We are presently investigating a fatality collision in Thorold. Thorold Townline Rd has closures. Please find an alternative route. Road likely closed into the evening. pic.twitter.com/jnGrQ180Fj — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 9, 2019