LCBO reports product delivery delays amid complaints from Ontario residents

The LCBO is acknowledging there are product delivery delays to an unspecified number of stores amid public complaints from residents across Ontario.

The provincially-run liquor retailer said a new warehouse management system responsible for managing product orders, which was implemented in June at its service centre in Durham region, created issued with the delivery of products.

“While some interruption in service was expected, deliveries remain moving at a slower than usual pace. There is no inventory shortage, but rather a delay in delivery,” a spokesperson for the LCBO told Global News in a statement Tuesday evening, noting the Durham service centre is one of many across Ontario.

READ MORE: Ford government announces expansion of alcohol sales to hundreds of new stores

“Our retail service centre and any impacted parts of our business are working to minimize impact to our customers.”

It’s not clear how many stores have been impacted, how widespread the delays have been, or what specific products have been delayed. The agency said it will “not be commenting further at this time.”

On Twitter, users have been posting complaints about bare shelves at several stores.

WATCH: Doug Ford says government moving forward with extended LCBO, Beer Store hours (Nov. 20)

“Wow, look how empty the @LCBO shelves are on this Saturday of #CanadaDayLongWeekend. #stthomas #longweekend #CanadaDay2019,” Diana Spremo wrote, including a picture of a half-empty fridge.

“In Toronto too! The staff member said the trucks aren’t arriving,” a Twitter user named Amber wrote, showing partially empty shelves in the wine section of a LCBO store.

In eastern Ontario, Twitter user Sue Kowal said many towns appear to have been impacted as well.

READ MORE: Fedeli says Ontario to expand beer, wine to corner stores

“@LCBO Seems there’s an issue with getting deliveries of stock since July 1st to cities like Trenton, Belleville, Napanee and Kingston and I’m sure in between as well! Not sure what the deal is and staff can’t say why?” she wrote.

Global News visited an LCBO store location in North York Tuesday evening and observed mostly stocked shelves, but there were partial shortages in the cold beer and vintages wine sections.

Amid complaints about bare shelves at several @LCBO locations, the agency says a new warehouse system at its Durham service centre has meant delays in delivery of an unspecified number of products. Some empty shelves at this North York location. STORY: https://t.co/jVomqs6Ncn pic.twitter.com/s0RNCbi73R — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) July 10, 2019

In Toronto too! The staff member said the trucks aren’t arriving. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RDiEKXFE38 — Amber (@amberleebrown) July 4, 2019

@LCBO Seems there’s an issue with getting deliveries of stock since July 1st to cities like Trenton, Belleville, Napanee and Kingston and I’m sure in between as well! Not sure what the deal is and staff can’t say why? — Sue Kowal (@SueKowal1) July 6, 2019

Whoa @LCBO. Walk into store with Vintages shopping list and not one product available. Shelves half empty. Get your act together. 😡 — Toronto Tess (@TorontoTess) July 6, 2019