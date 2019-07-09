Durham police release video of suspected arson incident in hopes of suspect leads

Durham police have released a video of a suspect lighting a car on fire, in hopes the public will come forward to further their arson investigation.

In the video, a suspect is seen pouring accelerant and then lighting the vehicle on fire.

It happened July 3 near Ritson Road and Beatrice Street just before 2 a.m, police said, adding they believe the incident was targeted.

“Right now we believe it’s an isolated incident, it’s not a random act. We’re doing our best to identify and arrest the suspect,” Cst. George Tudos said.

Tudos said investigators have leads on who the suspect could be, but are looking for the public’s help in verifying their identity in the video.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

