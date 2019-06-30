Police investigating suspected arson in Saint-Leonard

A suspicious fire occurred early Sunday morning at a Saint-Leonard restaurant, according to Montreal police.

Authorities received a call at 12:25 a.m. of a fire at a pizzeria on Langelier Boulevard and Magloire Street, said police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

The building’s sprinkler system put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived on site.

The back door of the business was smashed open and an accelerant material was found at the scene, said police.

There were no injuries or witnesses. The business was closed when the incident happened. Most of the damages were caused by the accumulated water from the sprinklers and not the fire.

There are no suspects at this time, said Lévesque.

The case is being investigated by the police’s arson unit. The site is closed off for investigation.

