Yellowhead County declares local state of emergency after flooding

Yellowhead County reported widespread overland flooding Tuesday and declared a local state of emergency.

It came as Alberta experienced turbulent weather over several days that prompted funnel cloud advisories and severe thunderstorm warnings.

READ MORE: Funnel cloud advisories, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted across Alberta

The spots that were of most concern due to flooding included around the Niton Junction along Highway 16 and the Carrot Creek area.

New flooding was reported in low-lying areas along the Lobstick River and the Chip Lake area, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert.

Several roads were listed as impassable due to flooding.

On its Facebook page, Yellowhead County posted a photo that appeared to show a massive sinkhole splitting a closed highway in half. Another photo showed a road completely washed out.

Residents were asked to obey road barriers and not to enter standing water.

On Monday, the county activated its emergency operations centre in response to high water levels. The Peers multiplex was opened for those that could not return to their homes. Those who had another place to stay were asked to register via phone.

Yellowhead County transportation and emergency services were overseeing the situation.

Officials asked people to report areas of concern to 1-833-334-4630.

Yellowhead County is located about 250 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Watch below: Edmonton’s seemingly constant rain is having an impact on local businesses. Fletcher Kent reports.