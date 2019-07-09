Bus driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Hamilton: GO Transit

GO Transit says a bus driver was sent to Hamilton General Hospital after he was assaulted by a passenger on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. on a Richmond Hill-bound bus at King Street across from Summers Lane.

“I can’t tell you much more other than I can confirm a coach bus driver was unfortunately assaulted by a passenger earlier today,” said Aikins. “He has sustained a head injury.”

Aikins revealed the driver is a 30-year veteran with the company.

Hamilton Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson confirmed the head injury, saying “a man in his 50’s was sent to hospital in stable condition”

Lorraine Edwards, from Hamilton Police, told Global News they are investigating and that a suspect is in custody.

“Police are investigating an assault involving a male and GO bus driver in the area of Bay Street North and King Street West,” said Edwards, “One male has been brought into custody.”

