July 9, 2019 3:14 pm
Updated: July 9, 2019 4:16 pm

Bus driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Hamilton: GO Transit

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

GO Transit confirmed a bus driver was assaulted on King Street West in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Don Mitchell / Global News
GO Transit says a bus driver was sent to Hamilton General Hospital after he was assaulted by a passenger on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. on a Richmond Hill-bound bus at King Street across from Summers Lane.

“I can’t tell you much more other than I can confirm a coach bus driver was unfortunately assaulted by a passenger earlier today,” said Aikins. “He has sustained a head injury.”

Aikins revealed the driver is a 30-year veteran with the company.

Hamilton Paramedics spokesperson Dave Thompson confirmed the head injury, saying “a man in his 50’s was sent to hospital in stable condition”

Hamilton police say a suspect was arrested after a GO bus driver was hurt in downtown.

Don Mitchell / Global News

Lorraine Edwards, from Hamilton Police, told Global News they are investigating and that a suspect is in custody.

“Police are investigating an assault involving a male and GO bus driver in the area of Bay Street North and King Street West,” said Edwards, “One male has been brought into custody.”

