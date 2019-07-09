Peterborough man accused of selling allegedly stolen meat in parking lot: police
A Peterborough man is facing charges after police say reportedly stolen meat products were being sold in a parking lot on Monday.
The Peterborough Police Service says that between 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, a large quantity of meat was reported stolen from a shed and trailer located outside a store in the village of Lakefield.
READ MORE: 5 men arrested following break-in at City of Kawartha Lakes commercial business: OPP
Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police say they received information about a man who was attempting to sell meat products in a parking lot in Lakefield. Police allege the meat products had been stolen during the alleged break and enter.
Dustin Bradley Barnett, 34, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
WATCH: Denver culling Canada geese, donating meat to ‘needy families’
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.