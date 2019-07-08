Crime
July 8, 2019 12:17 pm
Updated: July 8, 2019 12:21 pm

5 men arrested following break-in at City of Kawartha Lakes commercial business: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP have arrested 5 men in connection to a break and enter at a commercial business in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Five men face multiple charges following a break-in at a commercial business in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Monday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say around 1:45 a.m., officers received information about five men who were allegedly in the process of removing items from the commercial site.

Officers responded but the suspects had left by the time police arrived to the scene about 40 kilometres south of Lindsay.

Officers  worked with members of the emergency response team (ERT) and the Durham Region Police Service canine unit to eventually locate the five suspects.

Tibor Balog, 32, of Toronto, was charged with the following:

  • Break, enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Disguise with intent
  • Mischief – destroys or damages property
  • Obstructing a peace officer

Elemer Lazi, 26, of Ajax, Geza Karaszi, 30, of Scarborough and Krisztian Ruszo, 35, of Scarborough were each charged with the following:

  • Break, enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Mischief – destroys or damages property
  • Obstructing a peace officer

Robert Szukenyk, 19, of North York, was charged with

  • Break, enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Disguise with intent
  • Mischief – destroys or damages property
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Possession of break-in instruments

The accused parties are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 8.

