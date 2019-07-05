City of Kawartha Lakes woman drowns in backyard pool: OPP

OPP say an investigation is underway after a City of Kawartha Lakes woman drowned in a backyard pool on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m., emergency crews from both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Durham Region received a call about a woman who was found unresponsive in a pool at a home on Regional Road 20 (Boundary Road).

Paramedics worked on the woman but were unsuccessful in reviving her, according to OPP.

Central Region OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to the scene and confirmed the 76-year-old woman wasn’t a resident of the home, which is just metres from the boundary of both municipalities.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious, police said.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Folz said an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days. Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner is handling the investigation, police said.

– More to come.