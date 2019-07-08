Kawartha Lakes OPP lay assault, impaired driving charges at provincial parks

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP laid impaired driving and assault charges in two separate incidents at provincial parks on the weekend.

On Friday, officers responded to a reported disturbance at Balsam Lake Provincial Park near Coboconk, about 40 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say a man and a woman were involved in a dispute, and both were arrested and charged with assault.

OPP say during the arrest of the man, he allegedly kicked and spit at officers. He was held in custody for a weekend bail hearing.

The names of the accused were not released.

On Saturday, OPP responded to Emily Provincial Park, about 24 kilometres east of Lindsay, following reports of an impaired driver.

Police say park wardens had determined that a driver within the park limits was impaired and arrested him. They requested OPP for assistance.

A police investigation led to the man being charged.

Jeffrey Mazur, 51, of Caledon, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs as well as operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

His driver’s licence was seized, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Mazur is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 8.