Kingston man charged after allegedly crashing truck into home faces additional drug charge

A Kingston man already facing charges after allegedly crashing his truck into a home is facing an additional drug charge.

On June 4, a black pickup truck crashed into a home on Glengarry Road in Kingston. Police say that before hitting the home, the truck also ran down several road signs and a cable box.

The collision left a large hole in the basement wall of the home and sent the driver of the pickup to hospital.

When he was released from hospital, he was charged with driving while impaired by a drug, dangerous operation of a vehicle and breach of undertaking.

After examining the vehicle on June 20, police say they found what they suspect to be fentanyl inside the vehicle.

On July 8, police say the man turned himself in to face an additional charge of possession of fentanyl.

The accused was later released on conditions with a future court date.