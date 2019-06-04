Speeding truck slams into Kingston home, leaving gaping hole in basement wall

A pickup truck left behind a swath of destruction in a Kingston, Ont., neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say a pickup truck was going at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, striking a light pole and a fence before careening into a house.

A resident and her son on Glengarry Road say they heard a loud crash, just before 3:30 pm Tuesday afternoon.

“We both said, what was that?” says Laurie Khairullah, “and then we let it go because we were getting ready to go to an appointment.

“We ended up coming out for the appointment and that is when I realized it was more than just a truck.”

READ MORE: 3-vehicle collision involving police cruiser closes section of Princess Street

Eyewitnesses tell police that they saw a black pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed down Glengarry Rd., towards Indian Road in Kingston’s Strathcona neighbourhood.

The truck drove over several front lawns, hitting a concrete light standard — which then fell across the road — before crossing the intersection of Glengarry and Indian roads, going through a fence and hitting the lower brick portion of a home at 348 Glengarry Rd.

“It’s crazy. Extensive damage”, says Khairullah.

No one in the home or in the neighbourhood was injured, but there is now a gaping hole in the side of the house, seeing into the basement of the home.

“We are actually going to have a look up here, apparently there is damage all the way down Glengarry,” says Khairullah. “You can see where he went over our driveway and down.”

WATCH: (March 11, 2019) Woman hit by SUV on Kingston sidewalk remains in critical condition, driver charged

Police arrested a male driver at the scene and was transported to hospital. His injuries are unknown.

Police have not said if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The traffic reconstruction team worked late into the evening and a police drone was brought in, in order to get aerial evidence of the scene.

The investigation continues.