Peterborough firefighter to represent Royal Canadian Legion at Dutch Nijmegen marches

A Peterborough firefighter and former soldier has been selected to represent the Royal Canadian Legion at the 103rd annual International Four Days Marches Nijmegen in the Netherlands later this month.

Lee Harrison, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran of Bosnia and Afghanistan and a current firefighter, will join up to 50,000 civilian and military participants from 60 countries as they walk more than 40 kilometres a day while carrying a backpack of gear weighing 19 kilograms.

The International Four Days Marches Nijmegen features four days of marching throughout the area surrounding the city of Nijmegen. Participants make a loop, returning to a temporary camp base camp named Heumensoord.

The walk was originally a Dutch infantry exercise to increase long-distance marching and has grown to be the world’s largest walking event.

Harrison, 49, was selected among dozens of applications across the country, according to the Royal Canadian Legion. Harrison served 16 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, from 1994 to 2000, and is in his 18th year as a firefighter with Peterborough Fire Services.

“I’ve known about the Nijmegen March the entire time I was in the Canadian Forces,” said Harrison, who is also a member of Peterborough Legion Branch 52.

“It is something that I have always wanted to do. I trained for it every year, even though I wasn’t able to attend. It’s on my bucket list and I am so excited and honoured to be able to represent Canada, the Legion and veterans this year.”

Dominion president Tom Irvine says the Royal Canadian Legion looks for someone who is physically active and will “proudly represent” the organization.

“Lee is an exemplary Legion member and community member. We are proud that he will represent us,” Irvine said. “We wish him well on this adventure of a lifetime.”

Harrison has been regularly training for the event, beginning with low-mileage training and increasing his sessions daily. He also participates in the annual Canada Army Run.

“Right now, I did two 40K marches two days in a row and I am feeling great,” he said.

Today we hosted the send-off for the @CanadianForces contingent participating in the annual #Nijmegen Marches. This rigorous event requires that the military entrants march 40km per day for 4 days (160 km total) in combat uniform, carrying a minimum load of 10 kilos.

Harrison says he’s looking forward to the experience and to honour relatives, including his great uncle, who served in Holland during the Second World War.

“The opportunity to potentially walk in his footsteps would be exceptional,” he said.

Harrison heads to Ottawa on Wednesday to join the Canadian Armed Forces contingent to Europe for the July 16-19 event.

