Pinawa under boil water advisory due to failure in treatment system

Pinawa residents are under a boil water advisory due to an issue with the community’s water treatment plant, the province’s medical officer of health said Tuesday.

A routine look into the the treated water supply apparently noticed a failure in the chlorination treatment process, which means poorly-treated water was getting into the distribution system.

READ MORE: Zebra mussels in Shoal Lake will not impact Winnipeg drinking water, says city

Until they hear otherwise from the province, Pinawa residents are being asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it for drinking, making ice, preparing drinks and baby formula, preparing food, and brushing teeth.

Tap water is still OK for laundry or washing dishes.

WATCH: Boil water advisory in effect for Carman residents