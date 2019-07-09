Health
July 9, 2019 11:24 am

Pinawa under boil water advisory due to failure in treatment system

By Online Journalist  Global News

Pinawa residents are under a boil water advisory due to an issue with the community’s water treatment plant.

Pinawa residents are under a boil water advisory due to an issue with the community’s water treatment plant, the province’s medical officer of health said Tuesday.

A routine look into the the treated water supply apparently noticed a failure in the chlorination treatment process, which means poorly-treated water was getting into the distribution system.

Until they hear otherwise from the province, Pinawa residents are being asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using it for drinking, making ice, preparing drinks and baby formula, preparing food, and brushing teeth.

Tap water is still OK for laundry or washing dishes.

