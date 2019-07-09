Triplet gives birth to her own set of triplets: ‘I have fallen in love’
Judit Minda grew up as a triplet, but the first-time mom was shocked when she discovered she, too, would be having three kids.
“Finding out about being pregnant with triplets was… the most unexpected news I could have ever got,” Minda wrote on Instagram.
The 31-year-old Olso, Norway, mom and her partner Glenn Undheim wanted to have a child, but they were not prepared for more than one.
“I had thousands of thoughts,” Minda told TODAY Parents. “I wanted them all, but I did not want three children at the same time. I thought about all the complications that could occur (with) a triplet pregnancy and I felt extremely scared and confused.”
Finding out about being pregnant with triplets was the biggest shock of my life and the most unexpected news I could have ever got. It has been an amazing journey and I am so happy and thankful for being able to share it with these two ladies. Having them by my side has given me courage, helped me through tough periods and made me realize that there is nothing in life I will ever have to face alone! No matter what life will bring I will always have two amazing persons to count on.
Minda’s mindset changed when she began thinking about how much she loved being a triplet. Because she is so close with her two sisters, having triplets meant that her children would also have the same unique bond with their siblings.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the birth rate for triplet or higher-order births is approximately 101 out of every 100,000 live births.
“Being triplets was often the best, but sometimes it could get terrible, too. We got compared all the time. We were not called on by our names — just referred to as the Mindas,” she told TODAY.
“But most of the time it was amazing. And still is. I have gone through life having two best friends.”
21 weeks since the birth of Filip, Amelia and Henrik. 21 weeks pregnant with the triplets. 34 weeks ago today I was still counting the days and hoping to be able to cook my babies for 13 more weeks… and today I am wondering how time can pass by so terribly fast?! Filip, Amelia and Henrik were born exactly 21 weeks ago. The babies are showing more and more of their personalities and it has been very exciting to see three different personalities unfold. Filip is a smiley and very social little guy. He seems to be paying attention to everything that is happening around him and he often rewards us with the cutest smiles. He is also the most sensitive little soul. Our little Filip has a very complex personality with a curious mind. Amelia is our little diva. She loves being entertained and she is a talker. She has had some minor issues after coming home from the hospital but (knocking on wood now) she is all good and healthy by now. She gets extremely happy when she gets food. She has started to try to roll to her tummy but have not managed it yet. Henrik is extremely funny and loves being in the center of everyones' attention. We always joke that he is practicing to become a soprano. I have never in my life heard anyone being able to scream at such high pitched voice. He is usually in a good mood but mercy on our ears when he gets uncomfortable or hungry. Well… at least we know that he has well developed vocal cords and strong lungs. The babies have entered a phase where they require more and more -some days constant- physical contact and would get very sad if they do not get taken up. Being only 2 adults to 3 babies makes it very difficult to satisfy the babies needs at all times so there has been a lot of crying in the last weeks which often makes me sad, feeling like a bad mum who'll never be enough. I hope my babies will always know that they are owning my heart forever.
On Jan. 29, Minda and Undheim welcomed two boys and one girl: Filip, Henrik and Amelia. Minda has created an Instagram account documenting her journey raising three kids, and often posts about the challenges of motherhood.
She is also open about the health implications of carrying three babies.
Minda has tachycardia, a condition where the heart beats too fast. As reported by TODAY, Minda’s doctors recommended removing at least one fetus because they were worried about the strain that the pregnancy would have on her heart.
Minda and Undheim decided against that.
Egg-cited about our first Easter with the triplets. Happy Easter from my family to yours! Wishing everyone a joyful and great celebration for this Easter weekend. Love and big hugs, Filip, Amelia, Henrik, Judit, Glenn.
“The first 20 weeks were really difficult. I was extremely nauseous all the time,” Minda said.
“Throughout the entire pregnancy, I struggled with high pulse and difficulty breathing.”
Her babies also had a few growth issues, which naturally made Minda nervous. She wrote about her anxiety around the health of her triplets and her experiences with specialist appointments and tests.
Week 33 (gestational age). Not the usual bump photo as I got admitted to the hospital yesterday. About today's scan: Baby A could have more amniotic fluid around him but all seems to be fine with him, he is growing and has good blood flow in his umbilical cord. He is around 2kg! Baby B has not grown and the doctor was not satisfied with the blood flow in her umbilical cord. She has sufficient amount of amniotic fluid around her. Baby C has not grown either and the blood flow in his umbilical cord wasn't satisfying. I was told that I did not need to be worried, but that it was time for a steroid injection which will enhance the babies' lungs maturity. From now on the babies will be monitored daily with CTG and the plan is to keep them in at least for another 48 hours so the steroid will have enough time to work its full effect. From now the doctors are taking one day at a time so we still don't have a date set for the c-section. The steroid I got usually improves the blood flow and it might gives some extra days for the babies before they'll have to come out. If the CTG results will come back fine then the next ultrasound scan will be on Monday. I am calmer now and glad that I asked for a second opinion and extra check up and hoping that all will go fine. Everyone is keep telling me that 33 weeks gestational age is great so I am trying to think positive and hoping that everything will go fine with all 3. Thank you for all the kind words, comments and messages! I very much appreciate them!
When the triplets were born via C-section, Minda suffered some post-partum issues, including several viral infections.
“The days after the delivery were pretty tough, I have been fighting all kinds of viruses (sinus infection, flu, throat infection, cold) but that part is much better by now,” she wrote on social media.
“Two days ago I got worse again and was set on antibiotics immediately due to post-cesarean wound infection. It is terribly painful and gives me fever and makes it hard to move around or even to turn in the bed.”
Now that the triplets are five months old and healthy, Minda is doing better and says that her life has changed — for the better.
29th June – Filip, Amelia and Henrik have turned 5 months old yesterday. The past 5 months have been filled with uncountless new adventures, many emotions, smiles, tears, sleepless nights and new experiences. Becoming a first time mother to three little babies has made me a different person. I feel like that at the age of 31 I have become a grown up, because I had to become a grown up. Does it make sense?! I have fallen in love, irrevocably, I have become responsible for little creatures who are absolutely dependent on me, for the first time in my life experienced depression, and a certain desire of wanting to be a better version of myself in order to be able to raise self confident and happy kiddos. Time is passing by so fast and there is so much happening. We do not know if Glenn has got the new job but hoping to find out about it soon. We have decided that the best solution for our family is if I'll go back to work from January too and the babies will start kindergarten. I've got a great offer which I will be taking and I am very excited about it. I will have flexible working hours which means that on less busy days I will be able to have more time with my children. We will have to move to a bigger and more child friendly place. Our home has a very steep driveway and even in the summer time it is a challange to push the stroller up on it. Winters are usually VERY cold in Norway with a lot of snow and ice… no chance we could push the stroller up on that kind of ice with 3 children in it safely. So… my heart is bleeding but we will have to move soon. We have started with a new sleeping routine. Will be writing more about it soon. Filip, Amelia and Henrik has officially become big boys and girl and can not use their pram any longer. The babies have been eating solids for some days now. Cheers to an adventureous future and thank you for following along.
“Becoming a first time mother to three little babies has made me a different person,” Minda wrote on Instagram.
“I have fallen in love, irrevocably, I have become responsible for little creatures who are absolutely dependent on me, for the first time in my life experienced depression, and a certain desire of wanting to be a better version of myself in order to be able to raise self confident and happy kiddos.”
Her two sisters help with her triplets, too.
“Having them by my side has given me courage, helped me through tough periods and made me realize that there is nothing in life I will ever have to face alone,” she wrote.
“No matter what life will bring, I will always have two amazing [people] to count on.”
