Avril Lavigne single ‘I Fell in Love With the Devil’ upsetting some Christian fans

It’s been nearly two weeks since Avril Lavigne released her latest single, I Fell in Love With the Devil, and now, after posting a couple of images to promote the track, the Canadian singer is receiving backlash from some of her Christian fans about the meaning behind it.

Two images were posted consecutively to Instagram over the weekend, with what many have speculated to be still shots from the single’s potentially upcoming music video. In one of them specifically, the Sk8er Boi singer is clad in a nun’s habit with black gloves as she wields a cross.

Lavigne, 34, captioned both images “#IFellinLoveWiththeDevil.”

Unfortunately, many were quick to perceive the song as an anti-religious one, firing angered comments against the singer as a result.

“I’ve been a fan since you came out,” wrote one former fan. “This is a turn-off. Get your soul right with Jesus,” they continued, “[the] only one who can save you, yet you hold his cross and blaspheme his name? I pray for your salvation.”

While I Fell in Love With the Devil may be the newest single from Lavigne’s latest record, Head Above Water (2019), it’s been out since February.

The song dropped with the rest of the album back in February and has been available on all physical and digital formats since then.

“‘God keep my Head Above Water’… falls in love with the Devil?” wrote one user. “Umm, OK. No thanks. He’s not someone to be playing with. But you do you.”

“You need Jesus,” wrote another disappointed Instagram user. “What was up with the last single, Head Above Water? God saved you and blessed you with another opportunity to choose. Now you have this crap?” they asked in conclusion. “Man, what a shame.”

“Are you Christian? Or are you mocking Jesus?” commented another.

A number of users even threatened to “unfollow” the singer.

“I’ll have to unfollow you now,” wrote another user, “how can you fall in love with the Devil when God created you with [the] amazing talent which made so famous?

I Fell in Love With the Devil is supposedly about a faltering relationship Lavigne was in as she battled Lyme disease. In a Facebook post published in February, Lavigne wrote:

“Sometimes your heart conflicts with your head and leads you into situations that you know aren’t right and then once you’re there, it’s very difficult to get out.”

Global News has reached out to BMG, Lavigne’s record label, seeking comment

Last month, Lavigne announced her first North American tour in more than five years.

The 15-date ‘Head Above Water’ tour kicks off this Sept. 14 in Seattle, Wash., before concluding on Oct. 11 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Lavigne will stop by Toronto’s Sony Centre on Oct. 6 for her only currently scheduled show in Canada.

North American ‘Head Above Water’ tour dates

** Toronto concert is bolded **

Sept. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Sept. 17 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Sept. 18 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Sept. 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport*

Oct. 3 — Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 5 — Wallingford, Conn. @ Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 6 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

Oct. 8 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 9 — Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

Oct. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

Head Above Water is now available on all major streaming platforms.

