Rescue teams search for missing man in St. Lawrence River

A search-and-rescue operation is underway for a man who is reported missing after a small boat capsized in the St. Lawrence River in the Montreal area on Monday.

Patricia Traversy, spokesperson for the Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine fire department, said another man who was in the boat was rescued. He is suffering from hypothermia and was taken to the Anna-Laberge Hospital in Châteauguay.

The man who went missing was not wearing a life jacket in an area of the river where the current is strong, according to Traversy.

Traversy said the two men were heading for l’île au Diable, near Sainte-Catherine’s recreation park, at approximately 8:15 a.m. to retrieve a drone.

The search is continuing Monday afternoon in the river near the Champlain and Jacques-Cartier bridges.

A man in his 30's is missing on the St-Lawrence river because the boat he was sitting in with another man capsized near the "Récréoparc" in Ste-Catherine. The other man was wearing a life jacket and got rescued after 45 minutes in the water. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/lttyQ36q2Y — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) July 8, 2019

The Montreal fire department has sent rescue teams to the area. Chief Louise Desrosiers says more than 20 firefighters and four boats from the department have been searching the river.

However, she stated that the department is slowly calling back its firefighters because the operation is no longer within the Montreal territory.

Longueuil police and firefighters are also deployed along the St. Lawrence Seaway.

A search helicopter was also dispatched to fly over the area.

