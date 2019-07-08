‘Judy’ trailer: Renée Zellweger is Judy Garland in upcoming biopic

Renée Zellweger is set to return to the silver screen this fall in what is possibly one of her biggest roles yet.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary star will portray the iconic American actress Judy Garland in Judy, an upcoming BBC Films feature based on the latter months of the Wizard of Oz (1939) star’s life.

Judy is set in the winter of 1968, almost three decades after the height of Garland’s film career and follows her time in London, England during her five-week string of sold-out musical performances at the Talk of the Town theatre, which was reinvented as the London Hippodrome in 1983.

Although the 46-year-old actress was looking forward to returning to the stage and reliving her glory days in the spotlight, at that point in her life, Garland was on a serious emotional roller-coaster.

After a nearly 45-year-long entertainment career, Garland was worn out. Her voice was not as strong as it once was, and neither was her work ethic.

Not only did she battle with depression and substance abuse while simultaneously feuding with her managers, but Garland also longed to be with her three children.

READ MORE: Once again, Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise — this time to the ‘bottle cap challenge’

Judy was directed by English theatre director Rupert Goold, who is best known for his TV adaptation of several William Shakespeare plays, including Macbeth (2010) and Richard II (2012).

The cast includes co-stars Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon and Finn Wittrock (La La Land, If Beale Street Could Talk), who portrays Garland’s soon-to-be fifth husband, Mickey Deans.

In the trailer’s opening, a bell is heard ringing out. Garland is shown waiting with two of her children in the lobby of a London hotel.

“I’m sorry I’m so late,” she says.

“Ms. Garland,” replies the hotel worker.

“Oh please, I’m Judy,” she says.

“I’m very sorry,” the worker interjects, “but your suite has been released.”

“What do you mean released?” she asks with a laugh. “Where, exactly, has it gone?”

“Your account was in arrears,” he replies to a very surprised-looking Garland before the trailer cuts to the actress onstage at the Talk of the Town, signing the 1944 hit The Trolley Song.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino hints ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ film will be his last

The two-minute-long trailer quickly gained traction and has already sparked some Oscar buzz among Garland and Zellweger fans.

Many users took to social media to share their thoughts, with some believing Judy will be the role that earned Zellweger her fourth nomination and potentially second ever Academy Award win after taking home the Best Supporting Actress award in 2004 for her part in Cold Mountain.

Wow. This trailer is *seriously* good. Ticks all the boxes for #Oscar night. Best Actress is already Zellweger’s to lose. #Judy even if the film itself turns out to be poor there’s no way these two minutes are a fluke. #RenéeZellweger #AcademyAwards https://t.co/aZyzMvfnkL — northernbirdy (@northernbirdy) July 8, 2019

Judy is currently slated for a Sept. 27, 2019 release in North America.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis